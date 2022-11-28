The Daily Advertiser

Fundraising fishing day set for Wagga Boat Club in honour of Kyan Armstrong

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:30pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents of the beloved Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong, Matt and Alysha Armstrong with their new tattoos in their son's honour. Picture by Madeline Begley

The family of beloved Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong are calling on community members to come together for an upcoming fundraising fishing event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.