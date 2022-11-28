The family of beloved Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong are calling on community members to come together for an upcoming fundraising fishing event.
Fishing for Kyan will be held this Sunday in honour of the 15-year-old and to raise funds to help cover Kyan's funeral expenses, and rebuild his beloved Austin Loadstar.
While Kyan had many dreams, he had been tirelessly working on his truck, a project he had started with his grandfather, and had hopes of soon showing at an upcoming event.
Funds will also be donated to the Brain Foundation for brain research as Kyan's young life was tragically cut short on October 28, after suffering a brain aneurysm while at school.
Fishing was something Kyan loved to do, specifically with his father who had also been his best friend, just as both his grandfathers had been and many of his school friends.
Uncle Damian Armstrong said more than anything, they are hoping to see families having a good day.
"There's a couple of different things going on," he said.
"We want to have a fishing day in memory of Kyan, and we are also fundraising for brain research, Kyan's truck and funeral expenses.
"It's also just a day for families to bring their kids out and have fun together because we realise how important it is."
The day will also be the perfect setting for others who appreciate fishing as much as Kyan had.
"Everybody is welcome and we would like to see hundreds of people out here, having fun, fishing and doing whatever it is they wish to," Mr Armstrong said.
"Registrations will be at the Wagga Boat Club from 8.30am for a small cost.
"We are going to have prizes and raffles."
There will also be a sausage sizzle and drinks and a limited number of floppy hats in Kyan's Honour.
Mr Armstrong said the support from the community has already been overwhelming.
"Thank you to the community for the amazing support from businesses to individuals, that's really appreciated and comforting in knowing that there are people out there who are wanting to help," he said.
Fishing for Kyan will run from 8.30am on Sunday, December 4, at the Wagga Boat Club, and will run until 2pm.
Those who can't make it on the day can still make a donation at: https://gofund.me/9157ffef
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
