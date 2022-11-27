Motorists across the region will be breathing a sigh of relief as more major highways reopened in time for the Christmas holidays.
The Riverina Highway and Federation Way are now back open between Hopefield and Urana after being closed due to flooding.
Despite the positive news, an 18 kilometre section of the Riverina Highway remains closed in both directions near Coreen with diversions in place.
It comes just days after the Sturt Highway reopened between Collingullie and Darlington Point.
Two major sections of the Newell Highway also recently reopened, including a stretch between Jerilderie and the outskirts of Narrandera.
While another stretch of the Newell north of West Wyalong is also now back open, a significant section of that highway remains closed.
To find out the latest traffic information, head to www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
For information about local council roads, use the "council supplied information" tab on the Live Traffic website or check with local councils.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
