Two people have been charged after police allegedly found more than 19 kilograms of cannabis and $16,000 in cash in a motor home travelling near Hay.
Police officers from the Hay Highway Patrol stopped the motor home on the Sturt Highway about 1pm to conduct random alcohol and drug tests on Sunday, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Once the vehicle stopped, the officers established a reasonable cause to search the vehicle, and located 19.45kg of cannabis, they said.
The spokesperson said police also found $16,000 in cash in the motor home.
The two vehicle occupants, a 21-year-old man and 27-year old man, were taken to Hay Police Station.
The men were charged with supplying cannabis and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, the spokesperson said.
Both were refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Monday, November 28.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
