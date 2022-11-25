The Daily Advertiser

First sod turned for $21 million Biomedical Sciences Centre at Wagga Base Hospital

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 25 2022 - 7:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga Base Hospital interim general manager Professor Len Bruce, MLHD director of clinical operations Carla Bailey and UNSW associate professor Rashid Hashmi. Picture by Madeline Begley

The construction of Wagga's new rural medical school facilities is close to getting under way, with the first sod turned at the building site.

