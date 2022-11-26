The Daily Advertiser

Hundreds show support for Matt Owen and family by completing Workout Wagga challenge

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 28 2022 - 9:07am, first published November 26 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workout Wagga owner Jared Kahlefeldt was pleased to see the support show for police officer Matt Owen during 24-hour Treadmill Challenge. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Hours away from finishing a fundraising challenge for a local police officer and his three boys after the sudden passing of partner and mum Megan Fisher, and the support has already blown away a local gym owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.