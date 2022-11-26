Hours away from finishing a fundraising challenge for a local police officer and his three boys after the sudden passing of partner and mum Megan Fisher, and the support has already blown away a local gym owner.
Workout Wagga commenced the 24-hour Treadmill challenge at 6pm on Thursday night, with hundreds of residents walking in to show their support. The fundraiser will run until 6pm Friday.
Workout Wagga owner Jared Kahlefeldt said they have had nine treadmills going, with all of them being used consecutively throughout the challenge.
"It's been a really good community event, we've had football teams come in, netball teams come in, and it's really good seeing everyone come together for a really good cause."
Funds raised by sponsors and participants will go to Senior Constable Owen and his sons.
"We had a really good run with the challenge last year, but this year, because we are raising funds for a local family people, have gone above and beyond," Mr Kahlefeldt said.
"This year is way busier and it's just been a really cool event and knowing the money is going to a family who is doing it tough right now I think is a really good incentive for everyone."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
