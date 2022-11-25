The Sturt Highway west of Wagga is now open entirely after the remaining flood-enforced closure along the major thoroughfare was lifted on Friday afternoon.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said the highway - which connects Sydney and Adelaide - had reopened between Gillenbah and Darlington Point following a weeks-long closure due to flooding.
However, alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions are in place on the Sturt between Innisvale Road and Yanco Weir Road, west of Gillenbah, due to road damage.
The reopening comes two days after the stretch between Collingullie and Gillenbah came back online after more than a month.
The Newell Highway also reopened south of Gillenbah on Friday, with the small closure between the Sturt Highway and Reas Lane lifted.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The reopening of major highways around Narrandera has been welcomed by the town's residents and business owners, who have told of their relief at the return of passing and visiting traffic.
A number of other roads across the Riverina and Central West remain closed, including the Riverina Highway and Federation Way between Hopefield and Urana, as well as the Riverina Highway near Coreen.
The Newell Highway is closed between Mid Western Highway at Back Creek and Wennings Road, south west of Forbes.
The Cobb Highway remains closed between Ivanhoe and Booligal, while the Kidman Way is shut at Wallanthery.
The Pretty Pine Road between Moulamein and Pretty Pine is also still blocked.
The latest major road openings and closures can be found at livetraffic.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.