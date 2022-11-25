The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Firefighters working to extinguish house fire on Blakemore Avenue, Ashmont

Andrew Pearson
Taylor Dodge
By Andrew Pearson, and Taylor Dodge
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 12:25pm
Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a home in suburban Wagga.

