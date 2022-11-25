Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a home in suburban Wagga.
Emergency services were called to Blakemore Avenue in Ashmont about 11.45am on Friday, following reports of a house alight.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Wagga and Turvey Park stations are working to put out the fire and paramedics and police are also at the scene.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said firefighters had confirmed no one was inside the home when the fire broke out and no one required treatment.
Fire and Rescue NSW Southern Zone commander Stewart Alexander said four engines are at scene with about 20 firefighters.
"We started getting calls to triple zero at about a quarter to 12pm," he said.
"The house has been completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is unknown and subject to investigation.
"There have been no reported injuries."
Firefighters are working to complete the final extinguish of the house.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
