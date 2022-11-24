The Daily Advertiser

Community bands together after floods leave Tarcutta pub with no beer

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:48pm, first published November 24 2022 - 8:00pm
Tarcutta Hotel owner Emma Reynolds at the flood recovery centre in Wagga on Thursday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Members of a small community near Wagga have banded together to support their local pub after floodwaters left the premises underwater.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

