Three people have copped lifetime pub bans in recent days as Wagga hotels take a hard line on violence in the lead up to the Christmas season.
"A number of assaults" on Baylis Street over the weekend has led to lifetime bans across all Wagga pubs for a man and a woman, said Riverina District Licensing Supervisor Sergeant Nigel Turney.
While an incident back in September at a "suburban hotel" has led to the same fate for a second man.
"Over the summer period and the Christmas/New year period, if the weather ever heats up, police and licensed premises will be working together to ensure people remain safe while they're out and about," he said.
"We want people to have a good time, but these people need to understand that the liquor industry is governed by very strict laws and because of that licensees don't want problematic persons on their premises."
The three people given life bans were aged 24, 22 and 19, Riverina Police District said.
A further 10 people were barred for between 3 months to 3 years, after several incidents over the last 2 months involving violence, drug activity and minors entering licensed premises.
It does prove to minimise violence, minimises issues and increases safety.- Wagga Liquor Accord president Mat Oates
Wagga Liquor Accord president and Romano's publican Mat Oates said local pubs don't take these measures lightly, and it has to be a "fairly serious" incident for someone to be hit with a lifetime ban.
Publicans "take it seriously" as that type of punishment from the Liquor Accord can affect how people socialise and live in the community, he said.
"We do believe it's a great tool," he said. "It does prove to minimise violence, minimises issues and increases safety."
Mr Oates said the recent bans are a signal to the community that local venues are serious about keeping patrons safe and making pubs enjoyable places to go.
"This is what we do to make our hotels a safer, welcoming, enjoyable place to spend your time," he said.
"I think the joint barred list has been instrumental in making Wagga a safer, happier, thriving hospitality environment."
Local licensees hold a bi-monthly meeting to discuss their shared barred list, which was implemented when a 'barred from one, barred from all' initiative was adopted in the region.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
