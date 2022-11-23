Driver allegedly caught behind the wheel days before suspension ends

The Daily Advertiser

Police caught a number of driving offenders during random drug tests over the weekend

Updated November 24 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 10:30am
A young driver has a court date after police allegedly found him driving just days before his licence suspension ended.

