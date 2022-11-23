Driver allegedly caught behind the wheel days before suspension ends

A young driver has a court date after police allegedly found him driving just days before his licence suspension ended.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were conducting random breath tests on Griffith's Mackay Avenue last week when they stopped the driver.
The 20-year-old, who was from Sydney, was asked to produce his licence.
According to police, the man told them he didn't have one, and further checks revealed it was suspended in August due to demerits and the suspension was to end in four days.
In other news
The man was issued a notice to appear in Griffith Local Court at a later date.
Over in Narrandera, police also arrested a 38-year-old woman suspected of driving while on methamphetamines.
The woman was stopped for an RBT at 11.40am on November 21 along Irrigation Way, where the test returned a negative result for alcohol. Police conducted a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive detection.
The woman was arrested and taken to Narrandera police station for a full drug test - which allegedly returned a positive reading for methamphetamines. The test has since been sent to forensic services for a full analysis, which if positive, will see the woman charged with driving with illicit drugs.
