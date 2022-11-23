One of Wagga's iconic pubs could be in for a million-dollar makeover if a development application is approved by the council.
The William Farrer Hotel looks set for a "facelift" that will see improvements to flooring, painting, signage and an overall refurbishment of fixtures and furniture, as well as the addition of a new kid's play area and fully-refurbished bistro.
The pub's owner, Harvest Hotels, hopes the slated $1.5 million upgrades will help the Farrer remain "an iconic 'pub on the corner' that Wagga is proud to have".
"We've submitted an application to council with the intentions of adding extra value to the Wagga community by enhancing the space, functionality and overall atmosphere at The Farrer," Harvest Hotels director Fraser Haughton said.
Upgrades would increase seating capacity and create space available for function hire, improve the gaming area and front bar, and give the exterior a fresh lick of paint.
William Farrer Hotel second-in-charge Gaby Clarke said the renovations will attract a new clientele to add to an already-loyal customer base.
"It's very exciting and the staff are excited as well to have a bit of freshen up," she said.
"In particular the beer garden, where we'll have a new playground so we'll be able to approach new demographics, more family friendly."
The bar will remain open as intended renovations take place, but Mr Haughton assured locals that despite the changes, the things they love about the 'Faz' will remain.
"The Farrer will still have many of its iconic traits, such as a cracking front bar and space for punters with its authentic, welcoming, and laid-back atmosphere that our regulars know and love," he said.
Harvest Hotels has been in the Wagga market since snapping up the Farrer in mid-2021 and recently snared the Victoria Hotel for a cool $29 million in April this year.
Mr Haughton said the upgrades are indicative of a revitalised local pub scene with plenty of competition.
"It's fantastic to see so much growth and improvement happening in Wagga - the opportunity that we could see in this community was huge and is why we confidently invested in two large pubs in this region," he said.
"Enhancing our own operations and assets has a flow-on effect and ultimately enhances the general offering and appeal of a community.
"The better your pubs, restaurants, bars, accommodation, retail, trade and other general facilities across town, the more likely people are to come and visit, find jobs and even relocate."
Mr Haughton said similar upgrades are on the way for the Vic in 2023.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
