International support to land for Riverina flood effort

For the first time in history, the SES southern zone will welcome foreign emergency service personnel to assist in the flood effort.
A support squad is set to fly in from abroad this week in an effort to back up the SES and other emergency services in their months-long flood relief efforts across the Riverina.
On Tuesday, SES southern zone incident controller Shane Hargrave said Singapore will be sending a team of six to support our emergency services as they work to combat the ongoing natural disaster along the Murrumbidgee River catchment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They will come into the Riverina over the next few days," Mr Hargrave said.
He said the Singaporean relief squad was coming in response to requests made by the SES.
"They will be providing some support so we can maintain our command and control and service the communities long-term, as we continue to face these unprecedented storm events and the longevity of these floods," he said.
Meanwhile, a band of 12 New Zealand emergency services personnel also travelled to Parkes in an effort back up the relief efforts further north.
It comes as residents of parts of Wagga were again ordered to prepare to isolate as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise across the city.
On Tuesaday morning, residents of Flowerdale, Moorong and Edward Street West were warned to monitor the flood situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater.
But with the Murrumbidgee River expected to peak about 8 metres on Tuesday afternoon with minor flooding, Mr Hargrave said the city is not likely to see any further warnings issued.
"We continue to monitor the situation and those prepare to isolate warnings are just to ensure the community has the information ahead of when the peak comes through Wagga," he said.
Further downstream, the town of Hay is bracing for an expected peak of 9.2 metres with major flooding on Wednesday.
"We have decent resources out of Hay," Mr Hargrave said.
"We've had spontaneous volunteers filling sandbags in Hay to help any of those [local] communities prepare their properties."
residents in the village of Maude 50 kilometres west of Hay have been told to bunker down as the Murrumbidgee flood peak makes its way downstream.
Meanwhile, 50 kilometres west, the SES have issued a shelter now advisory for the Maude Township.
Those left in the Riverina village of Maude, nestled on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, have been told to bunker down from a fast-rising flood.
Looking ahead, Mr Hargrave said the SES are preparing for another concerning weather system set to hit the region on Sunday.
"That is particularly a concern down along the Murray, but also in the South West Slopes and down into the mountains," he said.
"We expect up to 20 millimetres over that day."
Mr Hargrave said if any farmers or residents requires assistance, they should call the SES on 132 500.
"We will do our best to assist them and any livestock," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.