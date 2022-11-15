The Daily Advertiser

SES set to welcome overseas support squad in historic bid to manage Murrumbidgee flood effort

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 16 2022 - 9:04am, first published 5:30am
International support to land for Riverina flood effort

For the first time in history, the SES southern zone will welcome foreign emergency service personnel to assist in the flood effort.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

