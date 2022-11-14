By strumming a constant chorus of country songs, Owen Blundell is hoping to turn one of the Riverina's most ignored pubs into a musical haven for locals and travellers alike.
Despite its undeniable character, the Tumblong Tavern is often disregarded by motorists driving along the Hume Highway in favour of the fast food chains and petrol stations in Gundagai - just nine minutes away.
But as he replaces one of his oldest friends as publican, Mr Blundell is hoping to use his experience as a successful country musician to sing life into the old fashioned venue.
"Not a lot of people want to stop when there's Gundagai just a few minutes down the road. So I want to make it so those that do come in, really want to come back," Mr Blundell said.
"I'm hoping we can get a lot more music involved, either by me or someone else, and there's some very good theatrical shows I'd like to do as well."
With no poker machines or TAB room in sight, Mr Blundell described the tavern as a "real country pub" and said he plans to keep it that way.
"Between the locals and the occasional people off the highway it's just got a great atmosphere about it," he said.
Taking more advantage of the pub's "wonderful" beer garden and installing some pin ball machines for children is also on Mr Blundell's agenda.
The musician was touring New Zealand in 2018 when his long-term friend Rhonda Bowen called and asked if he could help her run the Tumblong Tavern - which she had just purchased.
Despite having played music in pubs almost all his life, Mr Blundell said he never envisioned he would work in one but would "give it a go" anyway.
After five years of bar work, gardening, cooking, singing and general maintenance, Mr Blundell has no regrets.
"Turns out I have absolutely loved it," he said.
Mr Blundell said he was shocked when he was asked to take over as the tavern's publican, but after some careful consideration he will be officially taking over in December.
"It's going to be a big ask but I've got some great friends who can help me out," he said.
"I've told pretty well all the locals here and they're excited. They know I've got a lot of stamina so I can open up for a 12 or 13 hour day."
