Teenager charged with murder over stabbing death of man

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder over an alleged domestic-violence related death in Albury on Sunday.
Officers from Murray River Police District were called to Crisp Street just after 8pm on Sunday, where they found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.
The 21-year-old was taken to Albury Base Hospital for treatment; however, died about 1.45am on Monday.
An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Albury Police Station.
The man, who police say is known to the 21-year-old, was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.