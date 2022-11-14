The Daily Advertiser

Knife seized at scene of alleged murder in Crisp Street, Albury

November 15 2022 - 10:00am
Teenager charged with murder over stabbing death of man

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder over an alleged domestic-violence related death in Albury on Sunday.

