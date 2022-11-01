The Daily Advertiser

Joe McGirr voices concerns for North Wagga community as SES prepares for Murrumbidgee River to flood

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:52am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Wagga residents have been told to prepare for another bout of flooding after heavy rains lashed the city and higher in the catchment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.