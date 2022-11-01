The Newell Highway has closed in both directions between Wyalong and Forbes as flooding worsens across the Riverina and Central West.
Travel between Wagga and Darlington Point via the Sturt Highway has been cut off yet again, with the major east-west route closed from Lockhart Road at Collingullie after the region was hit by intense storms on Monday.
The Newell Highway has also closed to the south of Narrandera and east of Wyalong.
The major thoroughfare was shut in both directions at Gillenbah due to flooding shortly before 7pm on Monday, Live Traffic NSW advised.
The highway is now closed between the Sturt Highway and the Kidman Way at Jerilderie.
The Newell Highway had been shut to light vehicles but is now closed to all vehicles from West Wyalong and Forbes.
Travel between Goolgowi and West Wyalong has been limited with the closure of the Mid Western Highway, and the Kidman Way is closed north of Hillston at Wallanthery.
The Burley Griffin Way has reopened between Wallendbeen and Temora, as has the Olympic Highway between Wallendbeen and Cootamundra.
Mary Gilmore Way is closed between Barmedman and Grenfell, Temora Shire Council advises, and Milvale Road is inaccessible.
Goldfields Way has reopened between Barmedman and Temora but has sustained pavement damage and has water over the road in parts.
Extensive local road closures are in place across the Temora local government area, with the council listing the latest on its Facebook page.
The Riverina Highway is inaccessbile in both directions at Bungowannah and Cooreen.
Wagga's Gregadoo Road has closed between Angela Road and Main Street, Boiling Down road is shut between Plumpton Road and Ashfords Road, and Old Narrandera Road is closed between Derrain Road and Deepwater Road at Matong.
The latest traffic information and major road closure updates can be found at livetraffic.com.
The latest Wagga local road closures can be found on the council's website.
For information about local council roads, use the "council supplied information" tab on www.livetraffic.com or check with local councils.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.