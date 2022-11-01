The Daily Advertiser
Newell, Sturt highways close at Wagga and Narrandera after intense rain

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:51am, first published 12:54am
The Newell Highway has closed in both directions between Wyalong and Forbes as flooding worsens across the Riverina and Central West.

