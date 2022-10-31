Heavy rainfall is causing flash flooding over major Wagga roads on Monday afternoon after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the region.
Sturt Highway eastbound lanes between Fitzhardinge Street and Lake Albert Road are closed due to the flash flooding.
Lake Albert Road northbound lanes at the Sturt Highway intersection are closed, with drivers urged to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
There are also reports of flash flooding over Wiradjuri Crescent in Central Wagga.
A truck that has been run off the road due to the wet weather is blocking Goldfields Way about 4km south of Temora, heading towards Wagga.
Old Narrandera Road between Derrain Road and Deepwater Road, Matong, has been closed by Wagga City Council due to flooding Monday afternoon.
The BoM issued a severe weather warning for NSW Monday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are expected late Monday afternoon and evening for parts of the Riverina and Snowy Mountains like Wagga, Tumbarumba, Selwyn, Tumut, Holbrook and Lockhart.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
