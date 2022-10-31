The Daily Advertiser

Flash flooding closes major Wagga roads, BoM issues severe storm warning

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:45am
Monday afternoon flash flooding on the Sturt Highway near the Lake Albert Road intersection. Picture by Madeline Begley

Heavy rainfall is causing flash flooding over major Wagga roads on Monday afternoon after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the region.

