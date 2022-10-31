Search underway after two men go missing in flood waters

A multi-agency search is underway for two people missing in floodwaters east of Young.
About 11.15pm on Monday emergency services were called to Rugby Road, Bevendale, about 50km east of Boorowa, following reports a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters.
Police were told a utility attempted to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek when it was swept off the road by water.
While two men managed to free themselves from the cabin of the vehicle, another two men who are believed to have been travelling in the tray have not been located.
Both State Emergency Services and police attended the scene, however the search was suspended due to poor light and adverse conditions just after 2am on Tuesday.
The search has since resumed.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
