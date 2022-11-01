The head of a Wagga veteran's group wants less major events to be held at the Victory Memorial Gardens due to damage to the grass and people disrespecting the site.
Contemporary Veterans Wagga co-ordinator Richard Salcole said large events, such as Festival of W, Mardi Gras or Gears and Beers, regularly result in rubbish being left on memorials.
"We come down after some of the events and there will be coffee cups or cans sitting on memorials, which is obviously disrespectful to those who actually served in those conflicts," Mr Salcole said.
"Then when the ice skating rink gets set up [for Festival of W], it takes months for the grass to grow back to a condition where it's nice, fluffy and green again."
Located in the heart of the city and first established in 1925, the park includes memorials to those who fought in the First and Second World Wars, the Vietnam War and various other conflicts.
Mr Salcole said small picnics or gatherings in the park were obviously acceptable and it is only events with "in excess of 500 people" and multiple marquees which should be moved to the city's other large public spaces.
"It's council property, it's here for the people of Wagga and they decide what it's going to be used for," Mr Salcole said.
"I just ask that they're a little bit more respectful in what they actually choose to do in the park.
He said the park was a "sacred place" for many veterans and somewhere families of deceased soldiers go to pay their respect.
Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice president Ken May said the group "couldn't and wouldn't" stop events being held there as the park was ultimately a public area.
He said Wagga City Council should always ensure it is reminding groups holding events in the gardens that "memorials must be respected".
"We've spoken to the council about this over the years and in my observation it has improved," Mr May said.
Wagga councillor Dan Hayes said the council always wants facilities used for events to be treated with respect.
He said events held at the Victory Memorial Gardens and the way they have been managed by council staff appeared to have achieved this.
"If the memorials are treated respectfully then I don't have a concern with it," Cr Hayes said.
"It's bringing people into town, you want the CBD activity area to be well patronised and it does give people a chance - while they're participating in those events - to see the memorials.
"But if there's any specific concerns about a particular event, council can speak to organisers."
