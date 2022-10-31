A public rally calling for improved Border health facilities will go ahead as planned despite last week's $558 million funding announcement.
Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association confirmed on Monday morning the continuation of the November 13 rally at Wodonga's Junction Square.
"Following an initial examination of last week's announcement by the NSW and Victorian governments of $558 million for redevelopment of the Albury hospital site, both organisations have determined there are a number of significant questions that need answering about how the decision to redevelop the brownfield site was presented to and received by both governments," the groups said in a joint statement.
But the news received some mixed reactions, with Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton and Benambra MP Bill Tilley expressing reservations.
Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association reiterated their preference for a new single site regional public hospital on an appropriate greenfield site.
"This has been the recommendation of three reports - the 2021 clinical services plan, the master plan and the risk mitigation plan," the groups said.
"It was also the recommendation arising from a motion voted upon by the board of Albury Wodonga Health.
"But whether a brownfield or a greenfield development eventuates for the new Albury-Wodonga Hospital, this result respectfully needs to be called out.
"It is not the circuit breaker needed to address our region's health needs."
Speakers at the November 13 rally are still being finalised and people are encouraged to come along dressed in bandages or as health care workers "to show your solidarity for our hard-working hospital and health staff".
