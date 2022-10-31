A statewide six-week ban on aerial culling of feral animals has been quietly implemented after a complaint was made around unsafe practises at the Kosciusko National Park.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service suspended shooting of feral animals after an alleged incident in February which prompted debate on commercial radio.
The ban came into play in September, and although only temporary, Snowy Valley residents Michelle and Ian Brown are hoping for the demise of aerial culling altogether.
Mrs Brown lives at the foothills of the Snowy Mountains and says she has witnessed the aftermath of aerial culling and on foot shooting, which she says has been horrific.
"Aerial culling is the most inhumane thing that you can do to any animal because you cannot achieve a kill-shot from a moving platform to any animal- I don't care how good you are," she said.
"It's barbaric. It's the most horrific thing."
Mrs Brown said she has seen deceased brumbies throughout the Kosciusko National Park which have died whilst trying to abort their fouls in a last effort to save their babies after they were shot and "left to die a painful and slow death'.
"Nothing puts an animal out of misery apart from a veterinarian," Mrs Brown said.
"All shooting should stop completely."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffney said as long as it is well-managed, well supervised and well carried out, he believs aerial culling is necessary and should go ahead.
"As far as I'm concerned, if there were problems regarding the way they went about aerial culling then that needs to be remedied, but as far as suspending aerial culling of feral animals in national parks, these animals were never native to Australia," he said.
"We need to do something to get rid of all of these introduced species and if aerial culling is the way to do it, then so be it."
Councillor Chaffney said the introduced species have significant negative impacts on national parks across the state.
"We need to start looking after our environment," he said.
"I have a problem with the idea of these introduced species running around in our environment.
"I have a property that borders the national parks and I've never had a problem with aerial culling."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
