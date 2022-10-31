High Emocean taking Wagga man on Melbourne Cup dream

A 40th birthday present has turned into a lot more than Chris Brettschneider ever could have dreamed of.
After growing up around horses with both his grandfather and father hobby trainers in Hay, the Wagga man decided to get back into the sport.
He picked out a yearling at the sales in Karaka and snapped up a five per cent share when it was offered up for syndication.
Now that filly will line up in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.
Brettschneider will be cheering on last-start Bendigo Cup winner High Emocean in the nation's most famous race.
However expectations aren't high after the six-year-old scrapped into the field.
"It is very exciting," Brettschenider said.
"It was a nerve-wracking couple of days to find out whether we were going to be in or not but we're finally in, she's in good nick and has been trained right up to the moment.
"Now we're in it to win it."
After going almost two years without a win, High Emocean has won two of her last three starts with the victories split by a 1.4-length sixth to Lunar Flare in the group three The Bart Cummings (2510m) last month.
However making her way into the Melbourne Cup has always been the plan for the daughter of Ocean Park.
"She's been nominated all the way through and it was just a matter of winning those races and qualifying at the right time and we've done that," Brettschneider said.
"Hopefully we can get around safely and all is well."
Brettschneider credits a 'mid-life crisis' for putting him on the path to having a Melbourne Cup runner.
He was looking to get back into the game in some way or another and found it through ownership.
"I rode track work for years but when I moved to Wagga in '97 I got out of horses but getting close to my 40th birthday I started to go through a bit of a mid-life crisis where I needed to get back into it," Brettschneider said.
"I kept saying to my wife I needed to take out a trainer's licence or something and go into myself but she said 'definitely not but pick yourself out and I'll buy you shares in it' so I started doing my bloodstock study.
"At the 2018 Karaka sales I'd marked her out and I was at home watching when Darren Weir and John Foote bought her and they offered shares on Twitter straight away.
"We jumped in and bought her so she was my 40th birthday present."
The mare is only horse Brettschneider races, but he has plans for more once High Emocean retires.
High Emocean will become just the third reigning Bendigo Cup winner to contest the Melbourne Cup in the same year in almost three decades.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained mare will carry the limit weight of 50kg after receiving no penalty for his fighting win in last Wednesday's Group three Bendigo Cup (2400m).
Her appearance in the field adds to a strong hand in the 3200m race for the Maher and Eustace team.
The young training pair will have five starters in the Cup, headed by the top-weight Gold Trip, a $15 hope.
High Emocean is rated a $51 chance after sitting 22nd on the order of entry with Teo Nugent booked for the rise.
She has drawn well in barrier eight and Brettschneider hopes the track will remain in the Soft range.
"Hopefully we can get a bit more rain as it is sunny here in Melbourne so I'd imagine the track will dry, and it has been quite windy, but there is rain on the forecast so hopefully we can get around that Soft 6 or Soft 7," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
