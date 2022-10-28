Two major Riverina thoroughfares are back open after days of closures.
The Sturt Highway re-opened between Darlington Point and Collingullie on Friday.
The Newell Highway between Jerilderie to Gillenbah has also reopened between Kidman Way and Reas Lane.
The section of highway between Reas Lane and the Sturt Highway remains closed.
Meanwhile, several other major thoroughfares remain closed including the Mid Western Highway between Goolgowi and West Wyalong and the Riverina Highway between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road near Coreen.
It comes as the latest Murrumbidgee flood peak forced the closure of two major Wagga roads.
Peak hour motorists were forced to find alternate routes to work on Friday morning after council closed the Eunony Bridge Road for several kilometres between Oura Road and the Sturt Highway late on Thursday.
Boorooma Street was also closed between the Olympic Highway and Gardiner Street on Friday morning.
The river had reached 8.78 metres by 2.30pm on Friday with the bureau predicting a peak near 8.8 metres between late Friday and early Saturday.
