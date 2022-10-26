The Daily Advertiser

Wagga people warned to prepare for isolation as Murrumbidgee floods and deluge prompts overnight rescues

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:29am
Water over the road at Mangoplah Road, The Rock on Wednesday morning. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Flash flooding led to multiple rescues overnight as some residents were ordered to prepare for isolation as the Murrumbidgee River floods yet again.

