Hanwood residents have voiced their complaints to Griffith City Council after the latest flood sent water lapping at their doors.
Griffith City Council has said that they'll be prioritising Hanwood's flood management in response to the number of calls they've received from residents in the town who are disappointed with the existing infrastructure.
A downpour of over 70mm of rain in just 24 hours has overwhelmed many roads and channels in Yoogali and Hanwood - almost overrunning Main Drain J at its peak.
Peta Argus called out Griffith City Council for a lack of communication regarding the floods, saying she didn't know what to expect or whether she should be sandbagging her house.
"The houses across the road have gone under ... We're just sitting ducks, we haven't heard anything," she said.
"All we want to know is how much more we should expect. They've told us today that it's all flowing away, but the water is going back to the highway - it's not meant to be going that way."
Ms Argus explained that she's sent numerous emails and letters to the council and been assured that the infrastructure was prepared for heavy rains - that it was all under control.
"When it's like this, it's understandable, but the flooding on this street always happens."
"After 2012, Council made us put stumps in and build retention areas but they didn't do a big enough retention area ... We got the property up to their standards but they haven't done their bit."
After growing tired of making phone calls and sending letters, Ms Argus has taken to social media to air her grievances.
Greg Salvestro, who lives opposite Ms Argus on the lower side of the street, said that he was 'disgusted with the system.'
"This is bloody atrocious out here. Last time, they said they were going to fix it with Main Drain J but nothing has happened."
He said that the retention area that council had built was working in normal conditions, but that heavy rains like the ones seen on October 23 and 24 were filling the area faster than it could drain - leaving it nowhere to go.
"They need to revise how the water gets away and get it away quicker, because here I am standing in 50mm of water in my front yard - that just doesn't happen."
"That's the way the weather goes, but we should have a better infrastructure in place to take care of it."
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said that they were listening to resident's concerns.
"Every time we do something for flooding, the next one that comes is different ... the big issue we have here is that there's nowhere for it to go."
Mr Curran added that the last flooding incident wasn't localised, and presented a different challenge to the overwhelming downpour Griffith received.
"It's really hard, I really feel for the residents impacted ... Certainly we are listening, we need to come up with a better plan," he said, but added that there was little they could do in the immediate.
He said that going forward, Hanwood's flood management would be a priority - and that the hope was to get a sump into Hanwood within six months.
