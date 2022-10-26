The Daily Advertiser

Police appeal for information after cars stolen from Wagga home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Police are appealing for information after one of two stolen vehicles were found burnt out at Jack Misson Oval, Ashmont. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Police are appealing for any information regarding two vehicles stolen from Wagga overnight, one of which was located burn out at an oval in Ashmont.

