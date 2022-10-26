Police are appealing for any information regarding two vehicles stolen from Wagga overnight, one of which was located burn out at an oval in Ashmont.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers received reports that a white Hyundai i30 and a blue Mitsubishi ASX were stolen from a residence on Thorne Street, Wagga, overnight.
The spokesperson said the second vehicle remains outstanding.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to call Wagga Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
