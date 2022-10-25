A Wagga freight company says they're struggling to keep up with the end of year delivery demand as they battle to try and employ more staff.
Collins Courier Service have consistently found it hard to find qualified employees since the COVID-19 pandemic period and are currently short at least two delivery drivers.
Manager Nathan Summerfield said even one employee would mean more deliveries would make it on time.
"I know it doesn't sound like a lot, but for example today, we've had to leave a whole semi-load worth of freight for Griffith because we just don't have a driver to take it across," he said.
"Staff shortages isn't just a local issue, it's nationwide, so [customers] do understand, but they do get frustrated because they need their freight. People order goods for a reason."
In the lead up to Christmas, Mr Summerfield said business was beginning to pick up. He said most staff members were doing 10 to 12 hour days to keep up with the workload.
But he said almost all job applications he has received are for people who are not qualified to do the job, and that other businesses in town are having the same issue.
"You need someone who's going to be pretty hardworking, reliable and can endure relatively long days of doing this physical labour," Mr Summerfield said.
"The guys we're getting resumes for have no experience, some don't even have the licenses."
This year, Australia Post is requesting customers send Christmas presents by Monday December 12 in order for them to be delivered in time. If sending by express post, the deadline is Monday, December 19.
"We've been preparing for another busy peak season by recruiting thousands of new team members, investing in our network and making digital enhancements like improved notifications for parcel deliveries," Australia Post executive general manager for customers and commercial Gary Starr said.
"As always, if shopping is left to the last minute, we'll still deliver items sent after these dates as quickly as we can but they may not arrive until after Christmas."
For local delivery drivers like Jack Kirk at Collins Courier Service, the busiest period of the year has resulted in no work-life balance.
"It affects the individuals outside work as well," he said.
"After you work your long day, you've got no energy to do anything else."
Many Riverina freight companies have also been juggling alternative transport routes while the Sturt, Newell and Mid-Western Hihgway are flooded.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
