The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Collins Courier Service needs at least two more employees to help make it through the busy Christmas delivery period

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:11am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collins Courier Service manager Nathan Summerfield and driver Jack Kirk are feeling the effects of worker shortages. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

A Wagga freight company says they're struggling to keep up with the end of year delivery demand as they battle to try and employ more staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.