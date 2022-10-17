Wagga's trucking companies are feeling the sting of flooded roads as more drivers are forced to take detours.
Most of the Sturt Highway from Wagga to Darlington Point, as well as the Newell Highway south of Narrandera, is closed due to flooding.
Extensive flooding across Victoria has also seen major traffic routes to Melbourne shut.
Wagga's Ron Crouch Transport chief operating officer Peter Braneley said loads heading to Queensland have been diverted via the east coast while sections of inland highways through Forbes are flooded.
He said trucks travelling west have also been diverted.
"There's been some challenges over the course of the week," he said.
"Weather conditions are continuing with more rain forecast, so we could be dealing with further closures."
Scott Menz of Scott Menz Freight said the road closures mean there will be some trips the company will not be able to complete.
"It's all up in the air at the moment," he said.
"We didn't run any trucks to Melbourne last Thursday...I've never seen the roads shut down near Seymour."
With many major arterial highways closed, trucks are forced onto smaller regional roads, contributing to driver fatigue and poor road conditions.
Mr Braneley said drivers are on the roads for longer and dealing with difficult conditions.
"[It's causing] additional times for customers and additional costs for businesses," Mr Braneley said.
"And you only have to drive on Edward Street [in Wagga] to know how bad the roads across the country are."
As of Monday afternoon, the Sturt Highway is closed west of Wagga between Collingullie and Darlington Point.
Traffic has been diverted through Griffith, Ardlethan and Coolamon.
A stretch of Federation Way is also closed in both directions south of Urana, between Clear Hills and Brookong Creek roads.
The Riverina Highway between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road is also shut in both directions.
The Newell Highway is closed to northbound traffic between Jerilderie and Narrandera.
Motorists are being diverted via the Kidman Highway.
On the border, the Cobb Highway at Moama is closed to southbound traffic over the new Dhungala Bridge.
