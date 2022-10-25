Concerned Wagga school community to meet over enrolment slump

Wagga parents are raising concerns after enrolments at one of the city's central schools experienced a dramatic decline.
In the past few years South Wagga Public School has recorded a significant decline in student numbers.
While the school had 332 students enrolled in 2019, by 2021 this had fallen by more than 17 per cent to 275.
The school's Parents and Citizen's Committee (P&C) will meet with concerned families and local member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr on Wednesday night to discuss issue.
Dr McGirr said he was approached by the P&C due to concerns about declining enrolments at the school.
"My understanding is this comes about because of a stricter enforcement of the local enrolment policy by the Department of Education," he said.
Prior to Wednesday's meeting, Dr McGirr also spoke to the local director of educational leadership about the issue.
"I'm going to Wednesday's meeting to hear those concerns and how they are impacting the school," he said.
Dr McGirr said if the stricter enrolment policy is enforced, it "must not impact the education of students at the school in any way."
"They key issue is that students continue to get the best education they can," he said.
Dr McGirr said there also needs to be sufficient teachers to provide that education.
"That is one thing I will be wanting to ensure happens and I will be advocating for that," he said.
"I'm not suggesting that is the case. What I am doing is going there to get more information and hear those concerns."
The enrolment slump at South Wagga Public also coincides with the opening of Estella Public School in mid-2021.
The most recent available data revealed Estella Public had 134 students enrolled last year.
"The demographics of Wagga are changing and we are seeing the reflection of that," Dr McGirr said.
"Estella Public School has opened for a very good reason, because that's where the growth is happening in Wagga.
"That is definitely going to have an impact, because it is picking up student enrolments."
In response to the concerns, a Department of Education spokesperson said enrolment numbers at South Wagga Public have reduced over recent years due to "local factors."
The spokesperson said this includes "shifts in population."
"The Department of Education's enrolment policy provides every student a place at their local school," the spokesperson said.
"Intake areas are regularly reviewed to ensure schools are well utilised and student numbers are balanced across local schools."
A department representative will also be meeting with the school community to answer P&C concerns on Wednesday.
