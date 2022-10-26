The Daily Advertiser

Maintenance work on Spirit of Progress Bridge in Albury reduces Hume Freeway to one lane for several days

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
Northbound traffic delays have been occurring on the Hume Freeway crossing the Spirit of Progress Bridge into Albury due to maintenance works. The left lane will remain closed and reduced speed limits in place until early November. Picture by James Wiltshire

One northbound lane of the Hume Freeway in Albury will remain closed throughout the day until early November as bridge maintenance is completed.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

