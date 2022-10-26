One northbound lane of the Hume Freeway in Albury will remain closed throughout the day until early November as bridge maintenance is completed.
Changed traffic conditions are in place as essential works on the Spirit of Progress Bridge between Albury and Wodonga are undertaken.
Transport for NSW said in a statement that work to replace the bridge joint will be carried out on the Albury-bound crossing of the Murray River on the Hume Highway, to provide a stronger bridge and reduce ongoing maintenance.
Repairs started on October 21 and have been carried out at night with the northbound bridge closed to traffic between 8pm and 5am, which is set to continue until at least Monday, November 7.
Detours are in place via Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga Place, Hume Street and Atkins Street, returning to the Hume Highway on the East Street ramp.
"Outside bridge closures, single lane closures will be in place on the northbound bridge with reduced speed limits of 40 km/h and 60 km/h until Tuesday 8 November, weather permitting," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow an extra five minutes of travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
