The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Ella Purser 'amazed' by businesses support of Beyond Blue charity

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 27 2022 - 2:00am
Wagga's Ella Purser is gearing up for her Big Blue Table Trivia Night for Beyond Blue which will be held at the Kooringal Hotel. Picture by Taylor Dodge

New to Wagga and passionate about mental health, 23-year-old Ella Purser has been blown away by the support she has received from businesses as she works to host her first fundraising event for Beyond Blue.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

