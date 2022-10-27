New to Wagga and passionate about mental health, 23-year-old Ella Purser has been blown away by the support she has received from businesses as she works to host her first fundraising event for Beyond Blue.
Touched by mental health herself, when Miss Purser heard about the Big Blue Table, an annual drive to coincide with the mental health month and raise funds for Beyond Blue, she was determined to take part.
"I heard about it on the radio, but Beyond Blue had described it as a friend and family kind of event," she said.
"I thought; 'why not get the community involved."
A new city didn't deter Miss Purser from putting together a Big Blue Table Trivia Night, set for the weekend, but she certainly hadn't expected the response she had gotten from the community.
"I was nervous about it at the start, but I was so surprised by how many businesses have gotten behind me.
" I wasn't expecting so many donations as we have, it's amazing but I feel like the Wagga community has just come together so much for mental health and it's awesome.
"A lot of people have actually stopped to have a chat to me about it and share their experiences with mental health and that's made me realise how impacted the community is by mental health."
The money raised through ticket purchases will go directly to Beyond Blue's 24-hour service.
"People will be able to book in a team or buy an individual ticket," Miss Purser said.
"We have six trivia rounds and in between the rounds we're going to be spinning a wheel, so we have five prizes people will be able to get.
"Then, in between every two rounds we will have a bit of a game, we have one game where they unwrap a minty and then the person who can make the longest minty wrapper wins."
Attendees will also leave better off than they arrived, with several prizes up for grabs.
"Birdhouse donated a $150 voucher and Mates Gully donated a big hamper with fresh produce and those will be the first and second place prizes," Miss Purser said.
"It's fun, it's exciting."
The event will be held at the Kooringal Hotel this Saturday from 7pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketebo.com.au/ella-purser-beyond-blue/big-blue-event?fbclid=
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
