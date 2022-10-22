Riverina SES crews are responding to a third incident involving vehicles driving through floodwaters across the region's roads this weekend.
NSW SES southern zone communications officer Brett Koschel said crews on Sunday morning were working on a rescue on Goldfields Way, between Temora and West Wyalong, after a vehicle drove through floodwaters.
It is the third rescue of the weekend so far, all involving vehicles driving through floodwater.
"We got called to a flood rescue near Ardlethan [on Saturday], no persons trapped, occupants were out of the vehicle before we arrived," Mr Koschel said.
No injuries have been reported for either of the rescues.
Riverina SES crews are warning residents not to drive through floodwaters under any circumstance.
"The strong message from us is there is a lot of water around, any rainfall will exacerbate the already wet catchments which will result in flash flooding around certain areas," Mr Koschel said.
"It's our very strong advice, please do not drive through floodwater."
Mr Koschel said residents should never drive past closed road signs.
"Make sensible decisions," he said.
"Not all areas with water over the road will have closed road signs on them so we are asking people to take some responsibility and to stay out of floodwaters on the roads."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
