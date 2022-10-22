Locals braved the threat of wet weather to provide a strong turnout as the CMRI Christmas Fair returned for the first time in two years.
The two-day event returned for its 35th year and was chock full with around 100 stalls, all raising funds for a good cause.
CMRI is dedicated to finding treatments and cures for children's genetic diseases, and researchers need all the help they can get.
In other news:
"We don't get any ongoing government support, hence our fundraising committees are absolutely invaluable," said CMRI's Jennifer Philps.
CMRI Wagga president Shannon Corbett said the money raised goes directly to helping fund scientists.
"Normally we send $50-60,000 to CMRI," she said. "With the number of people that have turned out today, we should be good."
Wagga woman Tahlia Lawler is a PhD student working with CRMI, she was drawn to the research to try and make a difference to society.
"You're being supported by the people you're trying to do the research for, it's an amazing thing," she said.
The Wagga fair has raised around $1.75 million for CMRI over the previous 33 years.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
