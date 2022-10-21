The Daily Advertiser

J&B Insurance Brokers director Georgina Brown says 'unfair' embargoes putting strain on Wagga homeowners

October 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Robyn Dawson has struggled to find an insurer for her north Wagga home after her cover ran out this month. Picture by Madeline Begley

Months of flooding has left Wagga homeowners at the mercy of "unfair" insurance embargoes and high premiums, as insurers become increasingly wary of disaster-prone areas.

