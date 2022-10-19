The Daily Advertiser

Forest Hill, Glenfield Park named Wagga's hottest suburbs in draft Urban Cooling Strategy

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:11am, first published October 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suburbs with more cover from tree canopies generally recorded lower median temperatures than more exposed areas in Wagga City Council's draft Urban Cooling Strategy. File picture

Without the protective canopies of established trees, Wagga's newest and poorest suburbs regularly swelter to higher temperatures than their leafy counterparts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.