Without the protective canopies of established trees, Wagga's newest and poorest suburbs regularly swelter to higher temperatures than their leafy counterparts.
Thermal imagery included in Wagga City Council's draft Urban Cooling Strategy has revealed the suburbs with the highest median land surface temperature.
Forest Hill, Glenfield Park, Gumly Gumly and Ashmont were the city's hottest suburbs, with median temperatures of more than 30 degrees when the imagery was taken in early 2021.
Some of the suburbs with the highest percentages of canopy cover - including Moorong, Mount Austin and Kapooka - were also recorded as the areas with the coolest median temperatures.
Council's manager of environment Mark Gardiner said packed buildings and an absence of trees regularly caused "heat island effects" on some parts of Wagga.
"Where you've got a lot of infrastructure built there is that urban heat island effect, where it's absorbing heat and creating warmer temperatures than you'd see in treed environments," he said.
"What we found was really the newer suburbs of the city, which currently don't have a lot of tree canopy, are really areas where there's an increase in urban heat islands.
"Also some of the other suburbs that are probably the lower socio-economic areas of the city are also likely to be impacted by the increasing temperatures."
The council has used the information to determine the Wagga suburbs which should be prioritised for new roadside plantings over the next 30 years.
Mr Gardiner said the plan also identified other strategies to accelerate cooling in the suburbs while trees grow, such as encouraging lighter-coloured roofing.
He said the document is an attempt to get "on the front foot" of rising temperatures and minimise the impact of potential heatwaves on residents.
Wagga deputy mayor and Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon said she was pleased with the strategy, but would like to see the council investigate "strong conditions" to dissuade homes from having dark roofs.
"People love a black roof, but it unfortunately saddles them for life with those high costs of cooling," she said.
Fellow councillor Rod Kendall said the environmental impact of dark roofs could be countered by higher quality insulation and warned against introducing any mandates "ad hoc".
The draft Urban Cooling Strategy has been placed on public exhibition until November 15.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
