The Daily Advertiser

Body found in floodwaters near Hillston believed to be that of Phillip Alvaro

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:19am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police believe a body found in floodwaters near Hillston is that of 63-year-old missing man Phillip Alvaro. Picture by NSW Police

A body recovered from floodwater on a property northeast of Hillston on Wednesday is believed to be that of 63-year-old Phillip Alvaro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.