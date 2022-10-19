A body recovered from floodwater on a property northeast of Hillston on Wednesday is believed to be that of 63-year-old Phillip Alvaro.
Mr Alvaro was last seen on a rural property on the Lachlan Valley Way at Hillston about 12pm on October 11.
When he did not return several hours later, police were notified and commenced a search operation at the property.
About 8.30am on Wednesday, emergency services received reports that a body had been sighted on a rural property at Wallanthery, about 35km northeast of Hillston.
Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District, with assistance from NSW SES, attended the property and retrieved the body.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, police believe it is that of Mr Alvaro.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man's death continue and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
