Surplus in Greater Hume rises to $1M over past year, says auditor

The external auditor of Greater Hume's financial statements has praised the council and said many "key metrics" had improved since last year.
Brad Bohun is a senior partner at financial advisory and accounting service Crowe and has been an external auditor for Greater Hume Council for a few years.
Speaking at the latest council meeting, Mr Bohun gave an overall positive review of council's financial position.
"A lot of the key metrics that sit inside the financial statements have improved this year, now some of those improvements might be slight, but are arranged and all sitting in a positive direction," he said.
Some of the key metrics are a surplus of about $1 million on council's operations, up from $300,000 last year and unrestricted cash (or money that does not have restrictions on how it is spent) at just over $4 million compared to $2.4 million the prior year.
The council's cash expense cover ratio, which is expressed as a ratio of the cash available to the amount of interest to be paid was tracking at 10, whereas the target was three.
In regards to outstanding rates and annual charges, Mr Bohun said council had "a very compliant rate payer base".
"It's tracking about five per cent, it's very consistent year on year," he said.
"The target is not to go above 10, so well inside that."
Mr Bohun said they were very "capable" metrics around solvency.
He also commended the council's finance team.
"Through by council's finance team, lead by David (Smith) and Dean (Hart) as the chief financial officer, I'm really pleased with the working relationship, the quality of the information that was provided and the timeliness with which it was provided," he said.
"I really want to make sure that's understood and appreciated at a council level."
Councillor Heather Wilton also praised the council staff.
"This council is very proud of our staff David and Dean and all of the staff who work in that particular department," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
