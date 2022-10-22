The Daily Advertiser

Auditor says Greater Hume's finances have improved 'slightly'

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated October 22 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 10:20pm
Surplus in Greater Hume rises to $1M over past year, says auditor

The external auditor of Greater Hume's financial statements has praised the council and said many "key metrics" had improved since last year.

Reporter

