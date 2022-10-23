Now more than ever before the Junee Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) is in need of support from younger generations.
Junee VRA treasurer Frank Annetts said in recent years volunteer emergency services have been struggling to get younger people to jump on board.
"We're looking to recruit more volunteers and we are looking to recruit younger people in particular," he said.
"If we could get another four or five people on board, that would be wonderful."
Without fresh members looking to stay long-term the future of emergency services such as the VRA could be seen as concerning.
"It's pretty crucial that we get new people on board," Mr Annetts said.
"We just can't encourage people to get out there and give us a hand.
Mr Annetts said it isn't a state problem, nor a country-wide problem, but a problem volunteer emergency services are facing worldwide.
"It's an ongoing thing, you get people to join and then they leave because they move town," he said.
"We actually lost about four people within about three months two years ago because they left the town which meant we lost four members pretty much overnight. "
Training is provided by the VRA and controlled by the state rescue board, with VRA members mostly responding to rescues and motor vehicle accidents.
"Any local people who are interested should reach out," Mr Annetts said.
Junee VRA member Julie Hedlund said members will have to meet every third Monday of each month for general meetings and the first and fourth Monday night of every month for training.
Those interested can call the Junee VRA at 1300 872 777.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
