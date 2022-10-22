Veterans and their families gathered at the Victory memorial gardens on Saturday to remember an oft forgotten group of service men and women.
A commemorative service was held to remember those who have served in conflicts post-1975, a sign, some say, that the RSL is serious about embracing younger veterans.
Richard Salcole, coordinator of the Contemporary Veterans Wagga group, said those who have served in conflicts after the Vietnam war are often "lost in the ether".
"We're slowly welcoming back our Iraq and Afghanistan veterans," he said.
"But we have a whole cohort who have served in peacetime operations that are forgotten, and a day like this is good to commemorate, not only their service, but the sacrifice that their families have given."
Mr Salcole said the event is also a way to help define what a veteran is for some ex-ADF members.
"The issue we have is that a lot of ones that didn't serve on operations don't consider themselves as veterans and we have to change their mindset."
Ewen McLachlan played bagpipes at the event and is also a veteran, having served 14 years full time in the army.
Mr McLachlan said events such as these can make the transition from serving to civilian life easier for younger veterans.
"Really for us, we go to ANZAC day, but it only really captures the earlier conflicts," he said.
"People transferring out, it's quite a big emotional upheaval."
Wagga based MLC and veteran Wes Fang said it is important to recognise contemporary veterans for the role they have played in shaping recent times.
"The conflicts that we've got in more recent times have show our place in the world, you look at Timor ... places like Afghanistan and the middle east ... that's Australia playing it's part on the world stage," he said.
"Those theatres need recognition."
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said the second annual service is reflective of our modern society.
"Of course WWII is taught to us at school, Vietnam, Korea, Malaya and of course the great war ... but it's the post conflicts that don't always get remembered as they should. This service does that," he said.
"It demonstrates how important the military is to Wagga, and also the people who have served post-1975 in our armed forces."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
