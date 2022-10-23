Sporadic rainfall and muddy grounds didn't deter an 'incredible crowd' from making the most of the Junee Show which made its comeback on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Junee Show Society secretary Patrya Cook said with the rain that was predicted for the weekend and the weather on the day, they were amazed to see so many people come through the gates.
"We reckon there was about 1500 who came through the gate which is pretty good considering the size of the community," she said.
A new pavilion and markets set up in the Belling Hall proved a success, with crowds of people making the most of the facilities.
"The pavilion was refurbished and that was amazing, we had so many entries for the flowers to the photography," Ms Cook said.
"There was a lot of enthusiasm, I think because we haven't had a show for two years."
" I'm happy the day went ahead as planned. The fireworks were exceptional, ACT Fireworks added an extra $500 worth and you could notice it. They were very impressive."
Ms Cook said another crowd favourite was the Bushman's Relay and the gumboot throwing.
"The number of kids got into the Bushman's Relay and the gumboot throwing was really lovely to see. Can Assist also done a lovely job with the barbecue," she said.
If not for one local, things may not have panned out so well.
"We need to give credit to Andrew Oliver from AB & LL Oliver Contracting who brought his tractor in and pulled out anyone who got bogged," Ms Cook said.
"He was back on Sunday helping the showman's guild by pulling their cars out too.
"We're blown away with the help, the entries and the attitudes of people considering there was so much mud everywhere.
"All of our volunteers are amazing and the Junee Show Society president Peter Commens is also incredibly supportive and pulls together the community.
