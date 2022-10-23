The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Junee Show Society 'blown away' by attitudes, community help

Updated October 23 2022 - 7:05am, first published 2:00am
Junee brothers 9 yo Harry Willis and 4 yo Parker Willis had the best time working as a team on the Dodgem Cars. Picture by Les Smith

Sporadic rainfall and muddy grounds didn't deter an 'incredible crowd' from making the most of the Junee Show which made its comeback on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 cancellations.

