Wagga SES successfully rescued three horses and a goat which had been stranded in floodwater overnight at a Wagga property.
RFS spokesperson Peta Keddle, who is assisting Wagga SES, said a rescue team was sent out to a property on Roach Road on Thursday evening following reports of horses stranded in floodwater.
"Wagga SES returned this morning and sent two swimmers out from our Swift Water Crew along with our boat rescue team."
Three horses and a goat were rescued from the floodwater and reunited with their rightful owner/owners.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
