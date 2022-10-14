The Daily Advertiser
Wagga SES rescue animals from property inundated with floodwater

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:47am, first published 5:30am
Wagga SES successfully rescued three horses and a goat from floodwaters near Roach Road. Picture by Wagga SES

Wagga SES successfully rescued three horses and a goat which had been stranded in floodwater overnight at a Wagga property.

