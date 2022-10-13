Two people have been taken to hospital after a Lake Albert house was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW units from Turvey Park were called to the Balmoral Crescent residence about 10.30pm on and arrived to find the brick house well alight.
Fire and Rescue Wagga also attended with a hazardous materials unit.
Police and Ambulance NSW also attended the scene.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said crews battled the blaze and managed to bring it under control within half an hour, however the house was destroyed.
They said it took a further hour and a half to "mop up hotspots" around the property.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated two people at the scene, with both taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Police are now investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
