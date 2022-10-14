The Daily Advertiser

Jail deferred for elderly child abuser rendered 'no danger to others' by dementia

An elderly man who sexually abused his grandchildren has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail but was not taken into custody due to advanced dementia.

