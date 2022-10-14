A key Wagga thoroughfare was partially closed due to flooding after heavy downpours drenched the city overnight.
Wagga recorded 28.4 millimetres of rain at the airport between 9am Thursday and 5am Friday, with over 25 mm falling after 8.30pm on Thursday night.
About 2am authorities were alerted to flooding at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Stuart Road in East Wagga.
Portable traffic lights were installed at the location by 4am with the road reduced to one lane and alternating stop/start conditions in place.
The road has since returned to normal traffic conditions with all lanes now re-open.
Other towns across the Riverina also recorded major falls in the 24 hours to 9am Friday.
Albury topped the charts with 38.2 millimetres, while the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 34.8 mm at Deniliquin and 34.6 mm at Hay.
Griffith also saw significant falls with 24.8 mm, while Narrandera received 27.6 mm, Temora had 20.8 mm and Cootamundra received 16 mm.
Meanwhile in the catchments, Burrinjuck Dam also received a significant 22mm to 9am Friday, with the dam currently sitting at 98.57 per cent capacity.
It comes as the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga dropped below the moderate flood level shortly before 7am on Friday morning.
By 11am on Friday, the local river height had receded to a height of 8.94 metres with levels continuing to fall.
Despite the promising signs, evacuation orders remain current for the following areas:
Moorong and Edward Street West:
Wilks Park
Oura Beach Camping Area
The following Wagga roads remain closed due to floodwaters:
Flooding continues to affect a number of major Riverina thoroughfares including the Newell Highway which remains closed in both directions at Gillenbah, south of Narrandera.
The Riverina Highway near Coreen also remains closed between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road.
The Olympic Highway is also affected with water over the road in various places between Henty and Gerogery.
Motorists can divert eastbound via Bull Plain Road and westbound via Riverina Highway and Honour Avenue to Corowa.
In some good news, another section of the Riverina Highway has reopened in both directions between Bungowannah, west of Albury and Howlong after being closed due to flooding.
Drivers are urged to drive with caution and are reminded not to drive through flooded roads and to obey road closure signs.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
