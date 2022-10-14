The Daily Advertiser

Councillor Richard Foley to propose council support plans for government-owned bank at council meeting

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
October 14 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Councillor Richard Foley will move a motion in at Monday's council meeting to support the idea of a public bank. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga councillor is calling for a public bank to be established by the federal government in response to unrelenting regional bank branch closures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.