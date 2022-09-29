A Riverina council has launched a petition in opposition to its only bank closing for good at the end of the year.
Commonwealth Bank Australia (CBA) told account holders at their Junee branch the bank would close permanently in December.
Junee Shire Council mayor Neil Smith said he was "ropable" at the announcement the town would lose its only bank.
He said CBA had not adequately communicated with council nor the Junee post office, who they said would take up all banking needs in the town once the branch closed.
"I'd call it mismanagement really," Cr Smith said.
"They're just looking after stakeholders and not looking after the people."
The council's general manager James Davis said the council launched a local petition to try and save the bank branch.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said council had also contacted CBA to express their frustration at the lack of communication.
"The banks are obliged to ensure there are no disadvantages to the community [when they close a branch]," he said.
"Council is not satisfied that is the case."
Research from reporter and activist Dale Webster found the Riverina had lost at least 16 bank branches since 2016, as the 'big four' banks continue to pull resources out of regional areas.
Ms Webster launched a petition to the federal government calling for an immediate moratorium on regional bank closures and a new inquiry into regional banking.
A task force into regional banking was launched by the coalition government, but was disbanded after the federal election before it had released its findings.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said he had been in contact with Junee residents regarding the bank's decision to close the branch.
"Regional people deserve access to the same banking services as those in the city," he said.
"I encourage those who feel aggrieved by these decisions to add their name to the petition."
Mr Davis said council had notified residents of this petition, along with a local one protesting CBA closing the Junee branch in particular.
"Community members are encouraged to sign both petitions," he said.
Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said they supported a new inquiry into regional banking.
"Bank branch closures have a devastating impact on small towns and regional centres," she said.
"We would like to see banks required to provide a minimum level of service to customers and stop cannibalising their local branch network."
The petition calling for a moratorium on regional bank closures is open to signatures until 12.59am, on Thursday, October 6.
The petition launched by Junee council has been circulated among local businesses in the town.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.