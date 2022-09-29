Loved ones and police officers, both serving and retired, have paid tribute to officers who've died as part of a special ceremony in Wagga to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
The service was held at St John's Anglican Church on Thursday morning, where two Victorian officers and 13 NSW officers who lost their lives within the last 12 months were also honoured.
"National Police Remembrance Day is a time to reflect and remember police officers serving and retired including our civilian employees who have passed before us," Riverina police Acting Superintendent Winston Woodward said.
"Each officer throughout their career remembers a particular colleague which lived on with them forever."
Acting Superintendent Woodward himself acknowledged two of his colleagues - a late detective sergeant and a late senior constable.
Leanne Lomas, an Australian Federal Police officer of more than 39 years, attended the service in Wagga alongside her mother Roslyn Lomas.
The pair remembered their father and husband, Senior Sergeant Kevin 'Lofty' Lomas. "He was an officer for 33 years," Ms Lomas said.
"He ended at Deniliquin and also worked in Talbingo, Cabramurra and Wilson's Valley."
The day served as a bittersweet tribute in honour of hundreds of serving and retired police officers and their families across the country.
In NSW, 275 officers have died in the line of duty since 1862.
It was the first time since 2019 the service had run at full capacity, due to two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the day was one of the most important events on the NSW Police Force calendar.
"This is a day [is] to honour officers whose lives have been cut short while performing their duty," Commissioner Webb said.
"We also remember those who have lost their lives through illness, injury or other circumstances, and we stand with those they have left behind."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said it was important for the community to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives to protect us all.
"Our police spend every day working to keep our community safe, often running towards danger, when the natural instinct would be to run the other way," Mr Toole said.
"Today is an opportunity for the wider policing family and the community to rally together to support all our officers and thank them for their bravery and service every single day - and to remember those fallen and departed officers who will forever be a part of the NSW Police family."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
