The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Police District pays respects to past officers at service

By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:01am, first published 5:00am
Ex police officer Leanne Lomas with mother Roslyn Lomas at the Wagga service for National Police Remembrance Day. Picture by Madeline Begley

Loved ones and police officers, both serving and retired, have paid tribute to officers who've died as part of a special ceremony in Wagga to mark National Police Remembrance Day.

