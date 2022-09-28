Even with more than a third of her petrol tank remaining, Shae Meusburger couldn't resist swinging into a Wagga service station to take advantage of the fuel excise cut's final hours on Wednesday.
"Basically I heard it was all kicking off tomorrow so when it hit two-thirds of a tank empty I just thought 'well why not, I'm driving past'," she said.
Mrs Meusburger was one of hundreds in Wagga who went out of their way to fill up this week, before the end of the six-month discount at the bowser.
The fuel excise reduction, which decreased the tax on fuel by about 22 cents per litre, officially expired at midnight.
The discount was introduced as one of the final acts of the former Coalition government in March, as prices skyrocketed to above $2 per litre across the country.
Petrol prices in Wagga are currently hovering at about $1.60 for a litre of Unleaded 91, however these are expected to jump up by more than 20 cents a litre in the weeks after the excise cut expires.
Central resident Bill Whalan doesn't drive as much since retiring, but still made sure to fill up both his and his wife's vehicles before the discount ended.
"My wife's car, which I'm filling up now, is still half-full and yesterday I filled up my car when it was three-quarters full," he said.
Mrs Meusburger said she tried to save money on fuel where she could, but ultimately "life has to keep going on".
"I drive for work and have kids and all that kind of stuff ... and being rural as well you pretty much have to drive," she said.
Cheaper petrol prices should hold for at least the next couple of weeks according to treasurer Jim Chalmers, as petrol stations across the country still have 700 million litres fuel purchased at the lower excise.
He said the ACCC would be closely watching to ensure retailers didn't suddenly hike their prices as soon as the excise reduction expired.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
