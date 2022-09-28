The Daily Advertiser

Wagga motorists rush to petrol stations as fuel excise comes to an end

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 28 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Meusburger filled her car with petrol on Wednesday to make full use of the discounted prices from the fuel excise cut, which expired at midnight. Picture by Madeline Begley

Even with more than a third of her petrol tank remaining, Shae Meusburger couldn't resist swinging into a Wagga service station to take advantage of the fuel excise cut's final hours on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.