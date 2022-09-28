Home owners in Wagga could be hit with a significant rate hike next financial year, after the city's council was given the green light to pass on the biggest rise in years.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has revealed Wagga City Council's rate peg for the 2023-24 financial year will be set at 3.8 per cent.
The restriction, which limits the amount of extra income councils can generate from rates each year, is the highest Wagga has been granted and the first time it has been set above 3 per cent since 2013-14.
In other news
It is a massive jump from the 0.7 per cent rate peg that was set last year, which was eventually bumped to 2 per cent following widespread complaints from councils.
The base rate peg across the state has been set at 3.7 per cent next financial year, with some areas of rapid growth, including Wagga, being granted higher allowances.
Councillors can vote to adopt rate rises below the IPART-approved cap, though this is a rare occurrence.
Wagga councillor Dan Hayes said while rate rises could frustrate home owners, especially as cost of living prices surged, they were also vital to maintaining the city's infrastructure.
"No one likes costs increasing but people also want the infrastructure in their community to be of a certain standard - those things often go hand in hand," Cr Hayes said.
"We certainly know with the amount of wet weather we've had, being able to fix the roads to the level the community wants is one of our key projects."
Cr Mick Henderson said there were strong arguments on both sides of the fence when it came to rate rises.
"It's definitely going to help funding the roads, especially if we're not getting government grants for the amount of road damage we've got due to this wet season," he said.
"But there will be a lot of ratepayers out there who disagree with it. I think the important thing is, if we do take it, the money is spent sensibly and doesn't get wasted."
IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said the pegs attempted to balance needs of both councils and ratepayers.
"Higher inflation means that councils are facing increased costs in delivering services to the communities they serve," she said.
"We have taken these increased costs into consideration while also trying to limit the level of rate increases that ratepayers are facing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.