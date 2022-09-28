Letters: It's way too late to change Inland Rail plan

The commentary surrounding the Inland Railway traversing Wagga is laughable.
Calls to redirect the Inland Railway via Shepparton and Narrandera were made and investigated at the cost of millions of dollars around five years ago. Those advocating for a redirection were participating in the discussions at the time of the announcement of the Inland Railway.
I want to be very clear, regional centres other than Wagga fought to attract the railway line, and these fights were lost in preference of supporting a path through Wagga. That is, advocates in Wagga ensured Wagga retained the current path. These advocates sought "Spoke and Hub lines" to be upgraded to get freight from, for example, Griffith to Wagga rather than having a railway built closer to where the majority of freight is produced and consumed.
Now, years after the necessary debates have been had, the fact a few extra trains will travel via the city making noise and delaying traffic, Wagga residents have taken up fighting against the path is astounding.
Had Wagga residents been on the ball in years past, the Inland Rail path would have looked extremely different and been of greater benefit to regional centres with a progressive outlook.
This railway saga should serve as a lesson that more Wagga residents need to actively participate in our government processes to ensure the best outcome for our region's combined future.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Long will it be remembered when Scott Morrison a few years back, in his victory speech, after winning the unwinnable election, he said: "I believe in miracles."
Well, the pensioners and the low-income earners, hoped that Scomo would deliver a miracle to them. That miracle was that he would lower energy prices. He failed miserably to do so. Because of the ever-increasing power prices those very same people are now hoping that our new leader, Albo, will deliver his version of a miracle.
An increasing number of those unfortunates mentioned above are now too afraid to turn on their heaters/ACs or, if they are lucky enough to have one, a dishwasher!
Because of all this needless trauma, the government must use a bit of common sense. They must face reality and walk away from the Paris Agreement and then for affordability and power stability, build more coal-fired and/or nuclear power stations.
You don't have to be an Einstein to work that out. Since we have an abundance of mineral resources, this shouldn't be too big a problem.
Saturating the country with more solar panels and wasting countless hectares of good arable land, plus those bird killing windmills by 2030, won't make a scrap of difference to the climate when you consider what the big polluters like China, USA and India are pumping into the atmosphere.
So, in reality, it doesn't really require a miracle, just a little bit of fortitude and common sense. So come on Albo, work on that miracle that Scomo couldn't achieve a second time around and do the right thing.
We have had enough empty rhetoric from past governments to last us a lifetime. And don't forget you did make a pre-election promise that we would get a $275 cut in our electricity bills. As Joe Biden would say - come on man, jump to it!
