Letters: It's way too late to change Inland Rail plan

I want to be very clear, regional centres other than Wagga fought to attract the railway line, and these fights were lost in preference of supporting a path through Wagga. That is, advocates in Wagga ensured Wagga retained the current path. These advocates sought "Spoke and Hub lines" to be upgraded to get freight from, for example, Griffith to Wagga rather than having a railway built closer to where the majority of freight is produced and consumed.